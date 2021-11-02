In the United States published a photo of Russian tanks “on the border with Ukraine”

https://ria.ru/20211102/tanki-1757306409.html

New "Belarusian Sea": the United States disgraced itself again, trying to blame Russia

The United States published a photo of Russian tanks "on the border with Ukraine" – RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

The American publication Politico published satellite images, which, according to him, demonstrate the deployment of the Russian military "on the border with Ukraine"

WASHINGTON, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The American publication Politico has published satellite images that it claims show the deployment of Russian troops “on the Ukrainian border” in the Smolensk region, which does not border Ukraine. infantry in the Yelnya area in the Smolensk region, which borders only on Belarus, and is separated from Ukraine by another Russian region – the Bryansk region. According to the newspaper, military units, “including the elite 1st Guards Tank Army,” “began moving in late September from other regions of Russia, where they are usually based. “According to the analysis of the British military publishing house Jane’s, which the portal refers to, equipment from the 4th Panzer Division was moved to areas around Bryansk and Kursk. Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the United States is monitoring the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine in connection with reports of “unusual activity These “RF.Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern over the alleged intensification of” aggressive actions “by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

