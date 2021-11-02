In the USA, a license plate paired with NFT was put up for sale for 5888 ETH

The state of California sells a physical license plate with the letters “MM” paired with an NFT that is on display on the OpenSea marketplace. The cost of the kit is 5888 ETH ($ 25.6 million at the exchange rate at the time of writing).

In 2017, local authorities allowed license plate owners to resell them. In California, two to seven characters are used on numbers – two are the rarest, and repetitive characters are especially prized.

The sign with the letters “MM”, according to the site dedicated to him, is literally “one in a million”, given the total number of cars registered in the state (35 million).

The reverse side of the sign contains the QR code of a non-fungible token. If the owner finds a buyer, the number will become the most valuable in automotive history – while the leader is the “1” sign in Abu Dhabi, sold for $ 14.2 million.

According to the owner’s account, the number is set on a McLaren 765 LT. According to media reports, the cost of the supercar is well below the $ 375,000 mark.

Earlier, the Waves.tech ecosystem sold a non-fungible token at the highest price among similar transactions outside the Ethereum blockchain – 1 million USDN.

As a reminder, in October, the owner of NFT CryptoPunk sold it to himself for 24,457 ETH ($ 532 million at the time of the transaction).

