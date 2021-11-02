In the USA “teacher of the year” was accused of beating a schoolgirl

https://ria.ru/20211101/uchitelnitsa-1757259203.html

“Teacher of the Year” beat a schoolgirl

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. In Florida, a teacher was accused of child abuse just days after she was awarded the Teacher of the Year title. This is reported by the WPTV channel. One of the students complained to the police that the teacher first declared “threats” against her from the schoolgirl, and when she tried to justify herself, hit her. Then the teacher, according to the girl, began to swear obscenely and continued to beat her on the top of the head until the victim was bleeding from her nose. It is noted that the conflict initially began on social networks after the teacher was awarded the title of “Teacher of the Year.” Some students reproached her for using offensive words against black people in class, but the teacher herself said that she took one of these reproaches as a threat to kill her.

