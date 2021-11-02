https://ria.ru/20211101/uchitelnitsa-1757259203.html
“Teacher of the Year” beat a schoolgirl
In the USA "teacher of the year" was accused of beating a schoolgirl
“Teacher of the Year” beat a schoolgirl
In Florida, a teacher was accused of child abuse just days after she was awarded the Teacher of the Year title. This was reported by the WPTV channel. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. In Florida, a teacher was accused of child abuse just days after she was awarded the Teacher of the Year title. This is reported by the WPTV channel. One of the students complained to the police that the teacher first declared “threats” against her from the schoolgirl, and when she tried to justify herself, hit her. Then the teacher, according to the girl, began to swear obscenely and continued to beat her on the top of the head until the victim was bleeding from her nose. It is noted that the conflict initially began on social networks after the teacher was awarded the title of “Teacher of the Year.” Some students reproached her for using offensive words against black people in class, but the teacher herself said that she took one of these reproaches as a threat to kill her.
In the USA “teacher of the year” was accused of beating a schoolgirl
One of the students complained to the police that the teacher first declared “threats” against her from the schoolgirl, and when she tried to justify herself, she hit her.
Then the teacher, according to the girl, began to swear obscenely and continued to hit her on the top of the head until the victim was bleeding from her nose.
It is noted that initially the conflict began on social networks after the teacher was awarded the title “Teacher of the Year”. Some students reproached her for using offensive words against blacks in class.
The teacher herself said that she took one of these reproaches as a threat to kill her.
