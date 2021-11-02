In Tuva, the mother of the girls thrown out the window will be deprived of parental rights to the surviving daughter

In Tuva, the mother of girls thrown out of the window deprives her of parental rights for her surviving daughter Photo: Maria LENTS

New details of the terrible tragedy that took place on the night of October 30-31 in one of the nine etizheks of the Tuvan capital, Kyzyl, have emerged. Recall that at about 5 o’clock in the morning, two girls, 9 and 14 years old, were found on the asphalt. The youngest was already dead, and the older one was able to be taken by ambulance to the hospital, but she died there. Prior to that, neighbors heard loud noise and screams and apartments for several hours, but why no one came and stopped the cruel bullying and murder of girls remains a mystery.

And now, new details. Let us immediately indicate: stories are spoken about this everywhere, facts come out from witnesses, eyewitnesses, people who know this family. But until there is an official charge, until the guilt is proven, all information will be preliminary.

The 31-year-old mother of the dead girls is being prepared to deprive her of parental rights – now in relation to the last daughter who survived. Earlier we wrote that she has several convictions, to be exact – seven in the period from 2007 to 2016: for deliberate infliction of minor harm to health, drugs failure to fulfill the duties of raising minors, possession of drugs, deliberate infliction of serious harm to health, disorganization of the colony’s activities, which served a sentence, and twice for robbery.

It turns out that while the single mother was serving her sentence, the girls were given to a foster family under guardianship. Some time ago, she, apparently, began to collect documents for the return of the children, but without waiting, she arbitrarily took them to her place. Deputy Prime Minister of the Tuvan government Elena Khardikova reports:

– The mother of the girls thrown from the eighth floor of a high-rise building in Kyzyl arbitrarily took the children from the foster family.

Where was the mother on the night when her daughters were killed? Did you work in a night cafe? But aren’t there strict restrictions on the work of entertainment and nightlife establishments in Tuva?

Presumably, the 23-year-old resident of the Tes-Khem region, who is suspected of murder, is not a relative or a partner of his mother. He was in the apartment as a tenant – a woman rented him a room for money. He has two convictions and is on the federal wanted list for robbery and car theft. What prompted him to commit a heinous crime? Did he really lose control of himself because of the noise the girls made? First beat them, then threw them out of the window from the eighth floor? And again the questions that must be answered.

The third sister was lucky – she survived. She was hardly asleep at the time of the massacre. Probably hid away and was afraid to move. She is now in a rehabilitation center. She needs psychological help.

