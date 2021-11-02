India has stopped a joint project with Russia of the fifth generation fighter :: Politics :: RBK

The program will be resumed after the Su-57 enters the Russian Armed Forces, says the head of the FSMTC. Several vehicles will be transferred to the army by the end of this year, and by 2027 – about 70
Dmitry Shugaev
(Photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBC)
The Indian side has suspended participation in the program for the creation of the first Indian fifth-generation fighter FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft) based on the Russian Su-57. Dmitry Shugaev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, spoke about this in an interview with RBC.
Head of FSMTC – RBC: Equipment abandoned by the US is not only a problem of Afghanistan
According to him, the program has been suspended “until the adoption of the Su-57 by the Russian Armed Forces.”
“Today the plane is in experimental combat operation. I can only add that the Su-57 is a multifunctional fighter, originally intended for the national air force. But at the same time it has a very high export potential, and this is confirmed by international expert opinion, ”said Shugaev.
The FGFA program started in 2007, when an intergovernmental agreement was signed on the joint development of a fifth generation fighter based on the Su-57 by Sukhoi and the Indian company Hindustan Aeronautics. As part of the first phase of the $ 295 million program, the design of the Indian fighter was developed. However, the FGFA project did not progress further due to disagreements between the parties.