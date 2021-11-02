India has stopped a joint project with Russia of the fifth generation fighter :: Politics :: RBK

The program will be resumed after the Su-57 enters the Russian Armed Forces, says the head of the FSMTC. Several vehicles will be transferred to the army by the end of this year, and by 2027 – about 70

Dmitry Shugaev

(Photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBC)



The Indian side has suspended participation in the program for the creation of the first Indian fifth-generation fighter FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft) based on the Russian Su-57. Dmitry Shugaev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, spoke about this in an interview with RBC.

Head of FSMTC – RBC: Equipment abandoned by the US is not only a problem of Afghanistan



According to him, the program has been suspended “until the adoption of the Su-57 by the Russian Armed Forces.”

“Today the plane is in experimental combat operation. I can only add that the Su-57 is a multifunctional fighter, originally intended for the national air force. But at the same time it has a very high export potential, and this is confirmed by international expert opinion, ”said Shugaev.