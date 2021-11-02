Instagram crashed

https://ria.ru/20211102/instagram-1757307486.html
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Users of the Instagram social network in a number of countries complain about service failures, according to data from the Downdetector website, which monitors failures and disconnections of popular Internet resources. According to Downdetector, most users complain about the application’s operation, there are failures when connecting to the server and when the site works. .Problems with the operation of the platform are observed, including in Russia, USA, UK, Australia, France and others.
