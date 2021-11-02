Introduced the updated sedan Audi A8 – Autoreview

The firstborn of the updated Audi A8 family last week was a lengthened sedan in the top version of Horch for the Chinese market. Now the entire global range is presented, and the company spoke in detail about all the innovations. There were not so many of them. And the full-fledged third-level autopilot, which was announced for the Audi A8 during its debut four years ago (and for which there was even a button on the console), has not yet appeared.

On the left – it was, on the right – it became

The easiest way to distinguish the updated “a-eighth” from the pre-reform car is by the headlights: like the younger Audi models, they found additional corners at the bottom. Not only the form has changed, but also the content: headlights with a matrix of LEDs have been replaced by new searchlights, in which the shape of the light beam is changed by movable micromirrors (1.3 million in each headlight). Such a system can “draw” navigation prompts directly on the road surface.

Top – standard version, bottom – long wheelbase version

The taillights are the same shape, but they also have a different filling: they are based on the thinnest organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), which provide an even and bright light. When ordering a car, you can choose one of two options for the “pattern” of the rear lights. New function: if another car has approached the standing “a-eighth” at a distance of less than two meters, then the electronics switches on all sections of the rear lights for better visibility.

The radiator grill has become even wider, instead of horizontal strips, the emphasis is now on vertical “teeth”. The design of the bumpers has been changed, and for the first time, the S line styling package has been offered for the Audi A8, which includes bumpers and a grille in the style of the most powerful version of the Audi S8. Expanded chrome decor or black package can be ordered separately.

The interior has hardly changed. A new generation MIB3 media system with extended functionality is installed, but a couple of screens on the front panel are the same, and even the menu graphics are left the same. But for the rear passengers, new displays of the media system with a diagonal of 10.1 inches of Full HD standard, as well as matrix lampshades, are offered. Trim combinations revised, new option – microfiber inserts on door panels.

There are even fewer technical innovations. Actually, the only new thing concerns the rechargeable hybrid Audi A8 60 TFSI e: the peak power of the power plant (V6 3.0 engine and electric motor) has been increased from 449 to 462 hp. The rest of the versions are the same. You can choose from the petrol turbo V6 3.0 TFSI (340 hp) and V8 4.0 TFSI (460 hp), as well as the V6 3.0 TDI turbo diesel (286 hp). The eight-cylinder diesel was dropped from the range a year ago, and the W12 engine never appeared. Interestingly, in the current generation of Audi A8, the version with the W12 engine was ready initially, but its production did not start in the end.

The most powerful sedan Audi S8 is still equipped with a forced V8 4.0 TFSI engine (571 hp) and can accelerate to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds. All modifications have an eight-speed “automatic”, permanent all-wheel drive quattro and a 48-volt starter-generator. “In the base” – a conventional air suspension, for a surcharge – an active electromechanical suspension with the same air bellows and a fully controlled chassis. Electronic assistants are now divided into thematic packages: Park (for parking), City (for city) and Tour (for track).

In Germany, sales of the updated Audi A8 sedans will begin in December, prices start at 99,500 euros. Next year, the cars will appear in other markets, but in Russia it will have to wait until summer.