Investment in digital asset products declined last week | Blockchain24

Investment in digital asset products has cooled off last week, shedding a record fueled by the debut of the first Bitcoin ETF.

For the week ending October 29, in investment products for digital assets for the week, according to a CoinShares report conducted on Monday, inflows totaled $ 288 million. This is below the record $ 1.47 billion from the previous week, but it helped boost inflows to $ 8.7 billion YTD.

As in the previous week, the majority of new investments in Bitcoin-related funds will be around $ 269 million. The decline in flows coincided with a pause in the market, with Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of $ 66,974 on October 20, but retreated last week and changed hands at $ 61,359 as of Monday.

Inflows into US ETFs have slowed as the initial hype that accompanied the launch faded. New promissory notes added $ 53 million in assets last week. The first Bitcoin futures ETF, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 19 under the ticker BITO and quickly amassed over $ 1 billion in assets.

The native Ethereum blockchain cryptocurrency saw an inflow of $ 16.6 million last week. Since the beginning of the year, Ethereum funds have generated $ 1.06 billion, second only to the $ 6.37 billion inflow to Bitcoin funds in 2021. Other altcoins saw an influx in the past week: funds focused on $ 15 million raised by Solana, $ 5 million by Cardano and $ 6.2 million by Polkadot. This came after the Solana token hit a new all-time high of $ 218.90 on October 25th.