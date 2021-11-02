Investors accelerated the quotes of the new “meme” biotech stock by 930% :: News :: RBC Investments

Another “memorial” action appeared on the market: users of the social network for traders StockTwits drew attention to the securities of the little-known biotech ABVC BioPharma. Active purchases began in promotions

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images



Shares of the American biotechnology company ABVC BioPharma rose sharply in the US premarket amid the growing popularity of securities in the trading social network for traders StockTwits, writes Bloomberg. On Monday, at the premarket on the NASDAQ stock exchange, the price of securities jumped by 930% – to $ 26.2. At the beginning of the main trading, the share price grew by 257% – up to $ 9.08 per share as of 18:25 Moscow time. At the end of last week, Biotech shares were worth only $ 2.54.

ABVC BioPharma’s trading volume on the exchange has increased sharply. According to Bloomberg, as of 17:17 Moscow time, more than 50 million shares were sold, compared with the average daily index for the last 12 months at the level of 660 thousand shares. The company’s capitalization increased to about $ 242 million, while at the end of trading on Friday it was $ 68.1 million.

ABVC BioPharma is an American biotech company founded in 2015. She specializes in improving existing pharmaceutical products. In September, the company applied for patents for several drugs to treat depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Retail investors disperse 422% of shares in Trump-related company



In October, SPAC-company Digital World Acquisition was very popular in the chat of Stocktwits traders, which agreed to list the media business of former US President Donald Trump on the NASDAQ exchange. The paper also hit the spotlight on the WallStreetBets private investor forum on Reddit, where it competed in popularity with Meme stocks from GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings. Private investors began to buy up its shares, which led to an increase in securities by more than 400% at trading on October 22. Over the past month, Digital World Acquisition has gained 559%.

Active discussions of individual shares on traders’ forums and in social networks have more than once led to sharp price movements of some securities. Earlier this year, the skyrocketing rise in meme stocks such as AMC and GameStop caused a real shock on Wall Street. In particular, in January, the price of shares of the network of game stores GameStop soared by more than 1700% – from $ 19 to $ 325 per share amid the excitement among private investors. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) even conducted an investigation into the behavior of retail investors from the social network Reddit, who have teamed up to buy “meme” shares.

Robinhood is a new meme share: Reddit clocked it by 81%. What’s happening

