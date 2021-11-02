https://ria.ru/20211103/kabul-1757469559.html
IS * claims responsibility for attack on hospital in Kabul
The Islamic State * terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on a hospital in Kabul, France-Presse reports with reference to its … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The Islamic State * terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on a hospital in Kabul, Agence France-Presse reports with reference to its statement. According to the agency, five IS * militants carried out simultaneous coordinated attacks. Earlier, an eyewitness told RIA Novosti that the day before a group of terrorists entered a hospital in the Afghan capital. There were explosions, after which clashes with the Taliban began. The source said that as a result of the attack 23 people were killed and 50 were injured. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
According to the agency, five IS * militants carried out simultaneous coordinated attacks.
Earlier, an eyewitness told RIA Novosti that a group of terrorists had entered a hospital in the Afghan capital the day before. There were explosions, after which clashes with the Taliban began.
The source clarified that as a result of the attack, 23 people were killed and 50 were injured.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
