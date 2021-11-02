Israeli minister in wheelchair could not get on the first day of the Glasgow summit

Hour ago

Photo author, PA Media Photo caption, On Tuesday, Boris Johnson personally apologized to Karin Elharrar during a meeting with Naftali Bennett

The Israeli minister in a wheelchair was unable to get on the first day of the Glasgow climate summit. Britain apologized, but explained that it was a misunderstanding: wheelchair access at the summit is excellently equipped.

Israeli Minister of Infrastructure and Water Resources Karin Elharrar, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, told one of the Israeli TV channels that she was unable to get to the summit grounds, because it required either walking or taking a shuttle bus that was not equipped for wheelchairs.

Elharrar’s employees told the Times of Israel that the minister waited two hours near the summit site, and to no avail: she had to return to her hotel in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, which is located 80 km from Glasgow.

A representative of the Israeli delegation told reporters that the delegation had officially complained to the organizers of the summit, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promised that the entire delegation would boycott the summit if Elharrar was unable to attend.

However, on Tuesday Elharrar was able to take part in the meeting without any problems. In an interview with the BBC, she said that this time “everything was completely different”, but urged to use the incident as an occasion to reflect on the conditions that the organizers of international conferences create for people with disabilities.

“We can talk about access and rights of people with disabilities, but all these conversations must be followed by concrete actions and the implementation of all standards, – says the minister. – This experience has shown that we should pay attention to all possible details. I am sure that in things will be different in the future. “

Apologies and clarifications

British Environment Minister George Eustis expressed regret over the incident and said the British government had apologized to Karin Elharrar.

Photo caption, Karin Elharrar at the summit

At the same time, Eustis, speaking at the BBC Radio 4, suggested that the Israeli delegation was to blame for the incident, because Elharrar somehow arrived at one of the few entrances to the summit, which is not equipped for wheelchair users. “In this situation, it would be normal for Israel to say that their minister needs some specific things. In this case, something obviously went wrong, and the organizers did not know, and therefore did not prepare conditions for this specific the entrance to which she arrived, “said the British minister.

This response was immediately criticized by the opposition. British House of Lords from the Liberal Democratic Party Sarah Ludford tweeted: “For the hosts of the COP26 summit to blame the guests is not the most polite response.”

The organizers of the climate summit assured the BBC that the Scottish Event Campus, where the summit is being held, is perfectly equipped for wheelchairs and has even been awarded the “gold level” of access for people with disabilities.

“It was just a misunderstanding, and we apologized to Minister Elharrar and expect her today (Tuesday) at the COP26 conference,” said a spokesman for the organizing committee.

A spokesman for the Israeli delegation told reporters that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the incident, who invited Karin Elharrar to meet with Bennett on Tuesday. During these talks, Johnson also apologized to the Israeli minister.