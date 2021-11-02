Israeli minister in wheelchair could not get on the first day of the Glasgow summit

Karin Elharrar, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson personally apologized to Karin Elharrar during a meeting with Naftali Bennett

The Israeli minister in a wheelchair was unable to get on the first day of the Glasgow climate summit. Britain apologized, but explained that it was a misunderstanding: wheelchair access at the summit is excellently equipped.

Israeli Minister of Infrastructure and Water Resources Karin Elharrar, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, told one of the Israeli TV channels that she was unable to get to the summit grounds, because it required either walking or taking a shuttle bus that was not equipped for wheelchairs.

Elharrar’s employees told the Times of Israel that the minister waited two hours near the summit site, and to no avail: she had to return to her hotel in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, which is located 80 km from Glasgow.

A representative of the Israeli delegation told reporters that the delegation had officially complained to the organizers of the summit, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promised that the entire delegation would boycott the summit if Elharrar was unable to attend.

