Ivan Safronov was placed in a punishment cell after trying to establish a TV antenna in the cell – RT in Russian

Contained in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center on charges of treason, the adviser to the head of Roscosmos, Ivan Safronov, was placed in a punishment cell after trying to set up a room television antenna in the cell. This was announced by a special correspondent for RT, a member of the POC of Moscow, Boris Klin.

“Tonight I was placed in a punishment cell for three days because my neighbor and I glued a room TV antenna to the wall,” Klin quoted Safronov as saying.

The arrested person also complained that he was not allowed to take a sleep mask covering his eyes to the punishment cell. According to him, because of the bright light that burns at night, he cannot sleep, and his eyes become inflamed.

You must also not take your products received in the transfer to the punishment cell and be there in your clothes.

“Safronov was dressed in a black prison uniform and pants,” said Wedge.

Ivan Safronov said that the punishment cell is a standard cell, but the bunk there is fastened to the wall during the daytime and is unfolded only during sleep – from 22:00 to 06:00.

“The rest of the time I sit on a stool and read books, they were allowed to take them with me,” Klin quoted Safronov as saying.

The POC members also met in the pre-trial detention center with the political scientist Demuri Voronin, who was arrested in February 2021, to whom, as RIA Novosti previously reported with reference to the lawyer Ivan Pavlov, Safronov, according to the investigation, conveyed some information about the activities of the Russian military in Syria.

“Voronin asks to give him the opportunity to talk to a psychologist, but the administration of the detention center refuses him, referring to the absence of such a specialist on the staff of the detention center. Voronin did not express any complaints about his health, ”Klin informed.

Earlier, lawyer Dmitry Talantov said that Ivan Safronov completely denies the charges of high treason brought against him.