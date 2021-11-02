https://ria.ru/20210416/pomolvka-1728541175.html
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez end their engagement
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez terminated their engagement – Russia news today
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez end their engagement
Singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball player Alex Rodriguez have officially broken off their engagement. The couple's joint statement was shared with People.
MOSCOW, April 16 – RIA Novosti. Singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball player Alex Rodriguez have officially broken off their engagement. The couple’s joint statement was shared with People. Despite the breakup, the pop star and the athlete promised that they would continue to engage in common affairs and projects. The romance between Lopez and Rodriguez became known in the spring of 2017. In March 2019, during a romantic getaway in the Caribbean, Alex proposed to his girlfriend and expected hundreds of guests to attend, but the coronavirus pandemic made it celebrate. Then it upset the singer very much.
