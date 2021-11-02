Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are dating

Legion-Media.ru Oscar winner Ben Affleck was spotted several times visiting his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles. Jay Lo herself recently broke up with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The actor and singer have not yet been seen together. But a source told Page Six, “Security is picking him up at a nearby location after he spent several hours at her house.”

Affleck, 48, has visited 51-year-old Lopez three times since she returned to Los Angeles from filming her new film in the Dominican Republic. However, sources close to the couple claim that a man and a woman are just friends, and for many years.

On April 23, Lopez was spotted having dinner with Alex Rodriguez at the Bel-Air Hotel – the same place where the ex-lovers spent their first date back in 2017. They have been engaged since 2019, but in March 2021 it became known that Jennifer and Alex had broken up. The reasons are unknown, but the former couple remained on friendly terms.