Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent Halloween with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and children

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez / Jennifer Garner

Halloween was widely celebrated by celebrities. But if some stars documented in detail the course of the holiday on their instagram, then how others spent this day, we have to learn from the words of insiders.

So, the People edition learned that 49-year-old Ben Affleck and 52-year-old Jennifer Lopez celebrated All Saints Day together with Ben’s ex-wife, 49-year-old Jennifer Garner. Children made up the company for the adults. Affleck and Garner have two daughters and a son: 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and nine-year-old Samuel. Well, Jennifer Lopez is raising 13-year-old twins Emma and Max from her ex-husband Mark Anthony.

They were all spotted together at the entrance to Malibu during a walk and traditional caroling, when neighbors treat children to sweets.

They all get along great, and children are always the focus of attention. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween. Their children are also friends and they wanted to spend time together. So it makes sense that they got together

– shared a source with People.

In addition, he added that Affleck is now busy with work again, so it was important for him to spend time with loved ones.

Jennifer Garner

The paparazzi seem to have missed this moment, so there are no joint photos on the network yet, but Jennifer shared a video on her Instagram in which she and her children are trying to make sweets. Obviously, the diva’s kitchen has no less fiery atmosphere than her performances.

Jennifer Lopez with children Emma and Max

Recall that he was married to Garner Affleck for ten years. In June 2015, they announced a divorce, and by 2018 they had settled all the divorce formalities. Well, the actor’s reunion with Jennifer Lopez, whom he met in the early 2000s, became almost the main event of this year in the world of celebrities. Sources say the stars are serious about giving their relationship a second chance. By the way, and Garner, according to rumors, is not alone – they say that the actress again got along with ex-boyfriend John Miller.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez