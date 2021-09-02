Jennifer Lopez showed herself without hair extensions

See the singer’s rare natural shot

We are used to seeing Jennifer Lopez with long hair. She turns them into glamorous curls, collects them in a ponytail or wears them perfectly straight – the luxurious length and volume that the singer owes to the build-up remain unchanged. It is quite rare to see J.Lo without artificial strands, but sometimes she still shows natural curls.

Recently, on Instagram of her beauty brand JLO Beauty, Lopez posted a picture without hair extensions. It turned out that the singer’s own hair was cut under a short bob. She styled them with a side parting and casual beach curls, thus maintaining the signature volume.

Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only A-list celebrity to have her hair extensions on a regular basis for a long time. Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, Gwen Stefani, Blake Lively, Beyoncé and others often resort to using false strands, hair on hairpins, fake tails and wigs.