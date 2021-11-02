Joe Biden thinks about the existential – Mir – Kommersant

US President Joe Biden delivered his keynote speech as part of his European tour at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. He proclaimed the United States’ course towards diversifying energy sources and asked forgiveness from the international community for the decision of his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, to withdraw the country from the Paris climate agreement. Not all Americans share this point of view. A video went viral in the country, in which Congressman Byron Donalds claims: “The United States is cutting its neck,” putting American companies in a strict climate framework, while China is systematically moving towards its goal of becoming “the dominant player in the world.”

“There is no more time to stay away”

Mr. Biden’s schedule for the European tour, which began on October 29 and ends today, November 2, has been extremely tight. On the eve of the meeting of the leaders of the G20 countries, the American president visited the Vatican, where he met with Pope Francis. Then he took part in the G20 summit, and also held a number of bilateral meetings – in particular, with the leaders of France, Germany, Great Britain and Turkey.

At the same time, his participation in the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow became the central event. This was immediately felt in the speech of Mr. Biden, delivered from the rostrum. “There is no more time to stand aside or argue among ourselves. This (climate change.- “B”) an existential threat to the existence of humanity in its current form. Every day, as we delay, the cost of inaction rises. May this be the moment we answer the call of history here in Glasgow. Let this be the beginning of a decade of transformative action. It is within our power, we just have to make a choice in favor of it. So let’s get down to work, ”Joe Biden called out to the audience.

Among other things, he stated: “High energy prices confirm the need for diversification (of energy resources.— “B”), doubling the pace of clean energy development and adapting promising new clean energy technologies so that we don’t continue to rely on just one source of energy. ”

The White House chief also announced the release of a “long-term US strategy” on climate, which “provides a vision for achieving the United States’ goal of zero emissions” of greenhouse gases by 2050.

Commenting on the significance of the summit, Kyle Inan, an American geopolitics expert and senior analyst at the Turkish media outlet A News International, told Kommersant: “COP26 is not about politics, but about the desire to consolidate significant progress and fulfill its intended mission.” At the same time, it was climate issues that were central for Mr. Biden from the very beginning of his election campaign and attracted many Americans to his side.

For Joe Biden, COP26 was supposed to be a kind of revenge over his opponent, former US President Donald Trump, who actually canceled all work on climate issues by the Obama administration, where the current head of state served as vice president. Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement in 2017, explaining that American business only loses on the agreement, while developing countries such as China, on the contrary, benefit.

From the rostrum in Glasgow, Scotland, Mr. Biden solemnly proclaimed a return to the Barack Obama climate agenda. He also apologized to the international community for the fact that the United States withdrew from the Paris climate agreement.

The status of this statement was also added by the fact that the initiator of the adoption of the document, Mr. Obama, arrived at the summit. For the ex-president, “The Paris Agreement remains one of the accomplishments he is most proud of,” the Obama Foundation said in a statement ahead of the ex-president’s trip to Scotland.

Recall that the key goal of the Paris Climate Agreement is to ensure that by the end of the century the average temperature on the planet does not rise by more than 2 ° C (there is also a striving for 1.5 ° C there). At the same time, according to the Emission Gap Report of the UN Environment Program, the world is on the trajectory of an increase in global temperature by 2.7 ° C.

“China burns more oil, more coal and does not go to Scotland”

Joe Biden in his speech also spoke about the US ambitions to become a leader in the climate protection movement again. Nevertheless, on the way to this he has many obstacles. And here we are not talking about problems with the predecessor, but about the mood of the Americans themselves and about the internal political struggle associated with this.

The contradictions within the United States make it increasingly difficult for the authorities to implement any changes, including in matters of climate preservation.

So, for example, the infrastructure bill, which contains many climate initiatives, according to Senator Joe Manchin, as a result of the conflict between “progressive” (that is, social liberal) democrats and centrists actually became hostage to the internal party struggle.

The conflict in the Democratic camp is strengthening the Republicans, who are gaining more and more support from voters, including pedaling the climate issue. Many Republicans point out that Donald Trump’s de facto position on climate was well founded.





The escalating internal political struggle and the inability to pass key documents through Congress – all this, as Justin Russell, head of the New York Center for Foreign Policy Relations, noted in an interview with Kommersant, does not contribute to the goal of the United States returning to world leadership. In such a situation, as the interlocutor of Kommersant believes, it is very difficult to talk with your counterparts from a position of strength – and this applies to any issues, “whether it be climate change, economic problems, or, for example, issues of strategy and security.”

The other day in the United States, a video clip with a speech by Florida Rep. Byron Donalds made a speech during a congressional hearing with representatives of the energy industry. Mr Donalds said that while “the US is cutting its neck,” putting American companies in a tough climate, China is “burning more oil, burning more coal and not going to Scotland.” “And do you know why they don’t go to Scotland? Because they are building their economy. They are interested in becoming the dominant player in the world, ”- said congressman.

Byron Donalds’ speech received millions of views, as well as many positive comments from Americans who are in no hurry to switch to electric cars at the behest of Washington and are unhappy with the sharp jump in the cost of gasoline at gas stations. Earlier, commenting on the rise in energy prices, the American leader noted: this should accelerate the transition to renewable sources and movement towards a zero carbon footprint.

However, one cannot blame only the ambitious climate agenda of the Biden administration for the sharp jump in energy prices in the United States. In an interview with Kommersant, ex-Assistant Secretary of Energy in the Obama administration, Charles McConnell, assured that we are talking about global processes: “This is a test of the will of developed countries in promoting the climate agenda and increasing awareness of developing countries regarding the need for sustainable development in energy supply issues.” …

Ekaterina Moore, Pavel Tarasenko