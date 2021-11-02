Johnny Depp on the Hollywood boycott: “My employers have always been my fans”

Johnny Depp gave his first interview after losing in court in libel case. The actor sued The Sun tabloid, who in one of the articles called him “beating his wife. “ Another trial is scheduled for next April. Now Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel and demanding $ 50 million. The reason – an article by the actress in the Washington Post in 2018 about domestic violence. The 58-year-old actor is forbidden to talk about this affair or his relationship with his ex-lover, but in a recent interview he spoke about “surreal five years”That he has had since he was accused of violence, and how he was boycotted by Hollywood.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

After losing a libel suit last fall, Depp announced that his “asked to resign“From the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen was recruited to replace Johnny in the role of Grindelwald. A new film starring Johnny Depp, The Great, did not release in the US, and the decision prompted director Andrew Levitas to accuse MGM distributor of succumbing to pressure and worrying that “the actor’s personal problems can negatively affect them“. Depp plays the famous photographer Eugene Smith, who documented the mercury poisoning of Japanese villagers in the early 1970s. Johnny would later say that his own troubles “look like kitten scratches“Compared to victims of poisoning or”people who have been affected by COVID“. But he is still outraged that his performance in the film, which he also produced, led to the fact that the tape did not receive the attention that, in his opinion, it deserves.

Still from the movie “The Great”, 2020

“Some films touch people. And this affects those who live in Minamata and people who experience similar problems. And why was it so unfair? Is it because Hollywood boycotted me? One person, one actor in an unpleasant and confusing situation over the past few years? ”- says the actor indignantly.

In another interview, Depp described his “fall” “The absurdity of media mathematics.” “Whatever I went through, I went through it. But ultimately, this particular area of ​​my life was so absurd … “, – the actor reflects.

Johnny Depp

And yet there is a ray of light in the dark realm. Despite the caustic headlines and lost trials, the actor continues to work. Just last week, it was announced that the San Sebastian Film Festival would present him with its highest honor on 22 September. The festival director also defended Depp after a group of Spanish women filmmakers denounced the tribute. The star also continues to receive support from her fans, who last year unsuccessfully petitioned for Amber Heard to be removed from the Aquaman sequel.

Johnny Depp

“They have always been my employers,” says Johnny Depp of his fans. “They are all our employers. They buy tickets, souvenirs. They made all these studios rich, but the producers have long forgotten about it. I certainly haven’t forgotten. I am proud of these people because they are trying to tell the truth. The truth that they are trying to uncover because it does not appear in newspaper publications. It’s a long journey that sometimes looks ridiculous. Sometimes it’s just silly. But they stayed with me, and it is for them that I will fight. Always, until the very end. Whatever it is. “

