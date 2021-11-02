https://ria.ru/20211102/dzhonson-1757456357.html

Johnson explains why Putin did not attend the Glasgow summit

Johnson told why Putin did not come to the summit in Glasgow – Russia news today

Johnson explains why Putin did not attend the Glasgow summit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he respects the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping not … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

GLASGO, November 2 – RIA Novosti. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he respects the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping not to come to the climate summit in Glasgow. -for the pandemic, the same applies to President Putin, this must be treated with respect, “Johnson said at a press conference following the two-day leaders’ summit. UN Climate Change (COP26). The conference brought together about 120 leaders and, organized by the UK in partnership with Italy, will run until 12 November.

