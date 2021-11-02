Jokes about Vin Diesel in Dwayne Johnson’s films appear at the request of viewers

Loud showdown on the set “Fast and the Furious” turned out to be such a long-running story that despite the official truce between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, the legacy of this feud continues to live on in jokes in Johnson’s films. Viewers will be able to appreciate the latest joke in Red Notice, a comedy action movie that is released on Netflix on November 12. At the same time, the actor declares that these jokes are far from his initiative. This is what the audience demands.

Dwayne Johnson clarified the situation in a recent conversation with SiriusXM:

There is no end to these jokes. I am often asked about this. By the way, jokes about Vin Diesel go well to the audience, which is great, because the films are shot for the audience. True, people are sure that I make them up, but this is not so. You would be surprised how many people share with me their own jokes on this topic: “Hey, I have another cool joke about Vin Diesel.” And I answer: “I have no doubt.” (laughs) It’s always funny to hear that.

The position of this side of the allegedly exhausted conflict is clear. Whoever is the author of the next joke about Diesel, the tradition of faking it in Johnson’s films will not go anywhere in the near future.