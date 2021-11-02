Julia Roberts lives with Ed Sheeran









The epidemic brought together even those people who, under normal circumstances, would have little chance of spending at least a couple of days with each other. This happened with American actress Julia Roberts and British musician Ed Sheeran. They both traveled to Australia on business and were stuck side by side for a 14-day mandatory quarantine. They are “serving time” at the Sweven Estate on the banks of the Hawkesbury River. Self-isolation in comfortable conditions costs the guests of the Green Continent $ 6 thousand per night.

After the quarantine ends, Roberts will begin filming the political thriller Gaslit, where she will partner with Sean Penn (Mysterious River), and Sheeran will perform at the opening of the memorial to music mogul Michael Goodinski.

