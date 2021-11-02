Kazakhstan said Facebook gave him “exclusive access” to its system. The social network denied it

3 hours ago

Photo author, Nikolas Kokovlis / NurPhoto Photo caption, Meta denies Kazakhstan’s claim that Facebook has given it exclusive access to a content notification system

The Kazakh authorities said Facebook had given them “exclusive access” to its malicious content notification system, designed to identify materials that violate local laws. In response, the owner of the social network Meta said that there were no exclusive agreements with Nur-Sultan, and the rules for using Facebook are the same for all countries, including Kazakhstan.

It stated that the parties agreed on “close cooperation”, in which the social network provided Kazakhstan with “direct exclusive access to the internal” Content Reporting System “(Content Reporting System – CRS). content containing violations of both Facebook’s global content policy and the national legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. ”

“Kazakhstan is the first country in Central Asia to gain access to the System and has already connected to a direct channel of communication with the international Facebook team responsible for content policy,” the Kazakh ministry said.

The next day, Meta spokesman Ben McConaughey told news agencies that there was no joint statement by the parties, but confirmed that the company was in consultation with the Kazakh authorities. According to him, Facebook does have a dedicated online channel through which governments of different countries can report content that violates local laws, but Kazakhstan is no exception.

“Firstly, we did not make a joint statement with the government of Kazakhstan,” McConaughey wrote in a letter to Reuters. countries to restrict access to content that violates local laws. “

Removal rules

McConaughey explained that the company treats requests to remove content around the world on the same principles, and these decisions are made independently of governments. In doing so, Facebook takes into account its own principles, local laws and international human rights standards. “In Kazakhstan, this process is exactly the same as in any other state,” said a Meta spokesman.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, According to the Reporters Without Borders rating, Kazakhstan is 155th in the world in terms of press freedom

In response to this, the Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Aida Balaeva stated on her Facebook that the text of the posted joint statement and its publication in the media “were fully agreed with the leadership of the said regional office.”

The Ministry of Information of Kazakhstan reported that Facebook’s regional director of public relations George Chen “is pleased with the joint work with the government of Kazakhstan, especially in the direction of ensuring the safety of children on the Internet”, and expresses the hope that this “will help the authorized bodies of the government of Kazakhstan more effectively and effectively fight malicious content. “

McConaughey did not answer a question from Agence France-Presse about whether the Kazakh authorities had distorted Chen’s words.

Censorship accusations

In September, the Kazakh parliament began work on a new bill, according to which foreign social networks and instant messengers are required to open local offices in the country, otherwise they could be blocked. This rule also applies to Facebook, which has at least 3.2 million users in the country.

In accordance with the project, the heads of such representative offices will be required to delete information that violates the legislation of Kazakhstan, within 24 hours after the order of the authorized body.

After reports of negotiations between Facebook and the Kazakh authorities appeared, one of the authors of this bill, MP Aidos Sarym, wrote on his Facebook that the authorities were ready to soften the wording in the document. “In fact, this is a classic win-win situation, when our citizens will receive more effective opportunities to protect their rights, and companies will develop their business,” the deputy said.

Critics of the bill said that under the guise of fighting “malicious content”, the Kazakh authorities are trying to censor the content of social networks.

The international human rights organization “Reporters without Borders” in its press freedom index placed Kazakhstan in 155th place out of 180. Explaining this position, human rights activists, among other things, write that “the state is modernizing its methods of suppression, in particular, it exercises greater control over the Internet, where surveillance is now widespread.”