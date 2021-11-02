Kazakhstan said Facebook gave him “exclusive access” to its system. The social network denied it

Meta denies Kazakhstan’s claim that Facebook has given it exclusive access to a content notification system

The Kazakh authorities said Facebook had given them “exclusive access” to its malicious content notification system, designed to identify materials that violate local laws. In response, the owner of the social network Meta said that there were no exclusive agreements with Nur-Sultan, and the rules for using Facebook are the same for all countries, including Kazakhstan.

It stated that the parties agreed on “close cooperation”, in which the social network provided Kazakhstan with “direct exclusive access to the internal” Content Reporting System “(Content Reporting System – CRS). content containing violations of both Facebook’s global content policy and the national legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. ”

“Kazakhstan is the first country in Central Asia to gain access to the System and has already connected to a direct channel of communication with the international Facebook team responsible for content policy,” the Kazakh ministry said.

