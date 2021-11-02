Keanu Reeves was offered the role of “Russian” villain

American actor Keanu Reeves can play the supervillain Sergei Nikolaevich Kravinov. This is the real name of Craven the Hunter, the hero of the new film based on famous comics.

Portal We Got This Covered, citing a source, reports that the Sony Pictures film studio has offered Reeves a role in another movie based on the Marvel comics. JC Chandora was in the director’s chair. The film will be a spin-off of the new Spider-Man series. The fight between the son of an aristocrat from Russia Craven and the main goodie Spider-Man will be rated 18+.

At the moment, the contract with Reeves has not yet been signed.

The anti-hero Craven the Hunter was born in 1964. His “parents” were writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko. In the MCU of Marvel comics, he never appeared.

Recall that recently the Warner Bros. announced the filming of the fourth part of “The Matrix”, but little is known about the new film. The plot of the picture is kept secret, however, according to rumors, a young Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburne, will appear in the film. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return to their roles. In addition, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris have joined the cast. The premiere of “The Matrix” is scheduled for December 23, 2021.