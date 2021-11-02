Kia revealed the ruble prices of the updated Ceed – Motor

The Luxe version has 16-inch alloy wheels, as well as LED running lights and dual-zone climate control instead of air conditioning. The cost is 1,614,900 rubles for the Ceed and 1,654,900 rubles for the Ceed SW. Starting with the Prestige version, the Warm Options package is available with heated rear seats and windshield, LED taillights and turn signal repeaters, and a dimmable interior mirror. The interior is trimmed in leather and fabric, keyless entry and engine start are available, as well as part of the Drive Wise complex with blind spot monitoring systems, safe exit and other assistants.

Another innovation is the Kia Connect complex, available for Prestige and more expensive versions. It can be used to remotely start the engine, climate control, control heating, lock doors and track the location of the car. The price of the Prestige configuration is 1,724,900 rubles for a hatchback and 1,774,900 rubles for a station wagon.

For the Premium version, as for the previous ones, only a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engine is provided. Ceed Premium can be recognized by 17-inch wheels with Michelin tires and LED foglights. Inside – front seats with electrically adjustable lumbar support, a larger “multimedia” with a 10.25-inch screen and a JBL audio system with a subwoofer. The functionality of Kia Connect has been expanded: it can receive data on traffic jams, cameras, parking lots and the nearest gas stations, as well as build a route. The cost of the “premium” Ceed is 1,869,900 rubles, and the Ceed SW is 1,939,900 rubles.