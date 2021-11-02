Kim Kardashian advertised on herself a new dress of her brand

Draped eco-leather dress is the first collaboration between TV star SKIMS and Fendi

Recently, Kim Kardashian announced her new fashion success: a collaboration with the Fendi brand and this night she appeared at an event in New York as a result of this collaboration – a draped leather dress. Writes about this Daily Mail.

Kim complemented the tight dress with long gloves to match, snakeskin boots, diamond bracelets, rings and earrings.

It is not yet known how much such a dress will cost, but it is clear that this novelty will be in great demand, like the underwear of the Kim SKIMS brand.



Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Kim launched the SKIMS brand in 2019 with a name change. It was originally supposed to be called “Kimono”, but in Japan she was accused of cultural appropriation and offending their culture. Since then, the brand has grown to include sportswear and leggings.

In 2021, Kim was included in the Forbes list of billionaires for the first time. Kim’s fortune increased from $ 780 million last October to $ 1 billion after she cashed out KKW Beauty, selling 20 percent of Coty’s business for $ 200 million.

We will remind, recently Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West filed for divorce. And this Halloween, the model went to a party hosted by her sister Courtney and her fiancé Travis Barker.

Insiders have said that Kim may have struck up an affair with comedian and actor Pete Davidson, who just recently broke up with his girlfriend: Bridgerton star Phoebe Davenor.