Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Ryan Reynolds, Dasha Zhukova and others at the WSJ ceremony. Innovators Awards

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
84

November 2 |

Natasha Smirnova

Winners of the award and guests of the party in honor of the main innovators of the year

Kim Kardashian wearing Tiffany & Co. with WSJ award. Innovators Awards photo # 1
Kim Kardashian wearing Tiffany & Co. with WSJ award. Innovators Awards

Announced among the WSJ laureates. For the 2021 Innovator Awards, Kim Kardashian wore a dark brown Fendi X SKIMS skin-tight leather dress with matching gloves, snake-print boots, Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet and a diamond ring in seven carats in the shape of a heart. Kardashian won the WSJ Innovator 2021 award alongside the artistic director of the Fendi brand, Kim Jones.

Ryan Reynolds photo # 2
Ryan Reynolds

Award-winning actor Ryan Reynolds performed in front of the guests in the honorary role in Dolce & Gabbana’s plaid three-piece suit.

Lil Nas X photo # 3
Lil nas x

Another innovator, musician and multiperformer Lil Nas X, who released the scandalous album Montero this year, dressed up in a Thom Browne dress and did not let go of a cute dachshund handbag of the same brand.

Demi Moore photo # 4
Demmy Moor

Demi Moore appeared at the event in a navy blue velvet suit from Fendi, while model Karlie Kloss chose a sexy look from Grace Ling in black. Businesswoman Dasha Zhukova dressed up in an elegant Chanel dress and graceful sandals.

Karlie Kloss photo # 5
Karlie Kloss
Dasha Zhukova photo number 6
Dasha Zhukova

Emily Ratajkowski wore a white Khaite draped gown that hugs the model like a second skin, while actor Paul Walker’s recently married daughter Meadow Walker brightened up the party in an off-the-shoulder red cocktail dress from Jason Wu.

Emily Ratajkowski photo number 7
Emily Ratajkowski
Meadow Walker wearing Tiffany & Co. photo number 8
Meadow Walker wearing Tiffany & Co.
Imaan Hammam wearing Tiffany & Co. photo No. 9
Imaan Hammam wearing Tiffany & Co.

Photo source: Getty Images

