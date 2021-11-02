Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Ryan Reynolds, Dasha Zhukova and others at the WSJ ceremony. Innovators Awards

November 2 |
Natasha Smirnova
Winners of the award and guests of the party in honor of the main innovators of the year
Announced among the WSJ laureates. For the 2021 Innovator Awards, Kim Kardashian wore a dark brown Fendi X SKIMS skin-tight leather dress with matching gloves, snake-print boots, Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet and a diamond ring in seven carats in the shape of a heart. Kardashian won the WSJ Innovator 2021 award alongside the artistic director of the Fendi brand, Kim Jones.
Award-winning actor Ryan Reynolds performed in front of the guests in the honorary role in Dolce & Gabbana’s plaid three-piece suit.
Another innovator, musician and multiperformer Lil Nas X, who released the scandalous album Montero this year, dressed up in a Thom Browne dress and did not let go of a cute dachshund handbag of the same brand.
Demi Moore appeared at the event in a navy blue velvet suit from Fendi, while model Karlie Kloss chose a sexy look from Grace Ling in black. Businesswoman Dasha Zhukova dressed up in an elegant Chanel dress and graceful sandals.
Emily Ratajkowski wore a white Khaite draped gown that hugs the model like a second skin, while actor Paul Walker’s recently married daughter Meadow Walker brightened up the party in an off-the-shoulder red cocktail dress from Jason Wu.
Photo source: Getty Images
