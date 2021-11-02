Kristen Stewart announces engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Famous actress Kristen Stewart has announced that she is engaged to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

The actress told about this on the Howard Stern show, confirming that her beloved had proposed to her.

– We will get married, we will definitely do it. I wanted to be proposed to me. Therefore, I very clearly formulated what I wanted, and she did it. We’re getting married, ”Stewart noted.

The girls have been dating for two years, and a year ago Kristen already mentioned that she would be ready to formalize the relationship officially. Now the actress herself announced her engagement during the radio broadcast.

Kristen first saw Dylan eight years ago, but then they parted ways. The girls met again at one of the parties six years later. Then Kristen immediately realized that Dylan was her destiny. Two weeks later, Stewart confessed her love for her.

– There is nothing better than being sure of something, because we do not really know anything. And the only thing you can be sure of is that you love someone, ”Stewart said.

Prior to that, Kristen met with model Stella Maxwell. She also had an affair with actor Robert Pattinson.