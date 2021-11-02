Kristen Stewart bought an elite mansion for $ 6 million

The star of the “Twilight” vampire saga, actress Kristen Stewart has acquired a two-story mansion in Los Feliz, an exclusive Los Angeles area. Its cost is six million dollars (over 167 million hryvnia).

The house is made in Mediterranean style and was built in 1927. It was previously owned by actor Anthony Edwards. Reported by the Daily Mail (to see the photo, scroll the news to the end).

So, the mansion has four bedrooms and five bathrooms with a total area of ​​more than 455 sq. m. The house has a “fortress facade”, and its front door leads to a foyer with beams and Spanish tiles.

House of Kristen Stewart
House in Los Angeles Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart bought a mansion

On one side of the dwelling there is an arched doorway that leads into a living room with a fireplace with French-style doors opening onto the courtyard.

The mansion features a dining room, large loggia with ceiling fans, and the kitchen has olive green Viking stainless steel countertops and cutlery.

Bathroom in Kristen Stewart's house
Kristen Stewart's Kitchen

Also in the Stewart house is a small laundry room, a wooden staircase adorned with a Gothic ceiling lamp that leads to four bedrooms on the second floor.

One of the bathrooms is tiled with pale lavender tiles and has a shower and a deep soaking tub.

In addition, the mansion has a double garage, a seawater pool and spa.

Swimming pool at the Kristen Stewart house
Place to rest
Staircase in Kristen Stewart's house
What Kristen Stewart's house looks like
What the kitchen looks like in Kristen Stewart's house
Kristen Stewart's dining room
Living room at Kristen Stewart's house
Bedroom Kristen Stewart
Loggia Kristen Stewart
One of the rooms in Kristen Stewart's house

