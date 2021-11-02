Kristen Stewart confirmed her engagement to a girl

Screenwriter Dylan Meyer made the Twilight star an offer she had been looking forward to.

Actress Kristen Stewart has confirmed that she is engaged to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer. She spoke about this in an interview with the host Howard Stern on the air of the show on the SiriusXM radio station, according to the Daily Mail.

As you know, the girls have been dating for two years and earlier, 31-year-old Kristen said that she was ready to formalize the relationship officially.

“We will get married, we will definitely do it. I wanted to be proposed to me, so I think I formulated this request very clearly, and she did a great job with it. We are getting married, yes,” said the star Twilight in an interview.

Stewart was first spotted with Meyer in August 2019. Their relationship began after a party with mutual friends and developed rapidly: two weeks later, the actress confessed her feelings to Dylan.

Recall that after parting with a colleague in Twilight Robert Pattinson in 2012, Kristen almost immediately began dating personal assistant Alicia Kargile, but she hid the relationship for a long time.

In 2016, she came out and began to openly say that she prefers women.

