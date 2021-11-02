Kristen Stewart confirms that she is marrying her girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is getting married! The 31-year-old actress personally confirmed this in a conversation with host Howard Stern on SiriusXM radio station, hinting that the initiative came from her, but Dylan nevertheless made the offer:

We will get married, we will definitely do it. I wanted to be made an offer, so I think I formulated this request very clearly and she did a great job with it. We are getting married, yes, – quoted the actress by the Daily Mail.

By the way, the performer of the role of Princess Diana in one of the most anticipated films of this year “Spencer” about Princess Diana has repeatedly spoken about the desire to get married, and the media have already written about their wedding. In July of this year, the paparazzi photographed Kristen with a wedding-like ring on her left hand and concluded that she was married. When Dylan proposed to her, it is not specified, perhaps just in the summer.

Kristen Stewart got in touch with an old friend whom she has known for over eight years – Dylan Meyer – a little over two years ago. For the first time, Stewart was caught in the company of a screenwriter. in August 2019. Their relationship after a party with mutual friends developed rapidly, and two weeks later the actress confessed her feelings to her:

There is nothing better than being sure of something, because we don’t really know anything. And the only thing you can be sure of is that you love someone.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

After parting with fellow Twilight franchise Robert Pattinson in 2012, Kristen almost immediately began dating personal assistant Alicia Kargile, but for a long time hid her homosexual relationship. The actress came out in 2016, and then she spoke freely about her preference for women. Her family fully supports her, although the pressure from society was palpable:

I was not ashamed to become an open lesbian. I just don’t like publicity in this matter. It was like stealing. It was a period of my secrecy, – said the star in an interview. – I was a child and I felt insulted. Now I enjoy it, – said the actress.

The affair with Alicia Kargile lasted two years. According to Western media reports, Kristen even made an official marriage proposal to her beloved, but the matter never came to a wedding. At that time, Kristen was in an active search – she did not meet for a long time with the former lover of Cara Delevingne Annie Clark, and then there were rumors that the actress had an affair with the leader of the PVRIS group Lindsay Gannulfsen. The gossip was not confirmed, and Kristen appeared in public with the French singer Soko – Stephanie Sokolinsky. Kristen’s longest relationship during this period was with model Stella Maxwell. The girls then converged, then diverged, after which Stewart began a short romance with stylist Sarah Dinkin.