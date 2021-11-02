Kristen Stewart gets engaged to her girlfriend – photo – Glamor – tsn.ua

Favorite artist made her an offer.

American actress Kristen Stewart told fans about the changes in her personal life.

So, the star of the movie saga “Twilight” announced that she was engaged to her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Mayer. The celebrity shared the good news during the Howard Stern Show.

Kristen Stewart with her beloved / instagram.com/spillzdylz

When asked if Stewart and Meyer are planning to get married, the actress replied, “We’re getting married, it’s true.” Kristen admitted that her chosen one made her an offer, but she did not disclose any more details of the happy event.

Note that in 2016, Kristen came out and declared that she was bisexual. The actress’s romance with Dylan began in August 2019, after breaking up with New Zealand model Stella Maxwell, whom Stewart had been dating for two years.

Three months later, Stewart officially confirmed her relationship with Mayer, and also admitted that she was ready to marry.

