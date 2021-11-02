Kristen Stewart is engaged to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart

It seems that another stellar wedding awaits us soon! Today it became known that 31-year-old Kristen Stewart is engaged to her beloved Dylan Meyer. The girls have been dating for two years, and a year ago Kristen had already mentioned that she would be ready to formalize the relationship officially.

We will get married, we will definitely do it. I wanted to be made an offer, so I think I formulated this request very clearly and she did a great job with it. We’re getting married, yeah

– said Stewart on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart

In an interview, Stewart said that she first saw Dylan eight years ago, but then they parted ways. The girls met again at one of the parties six years later, and Kristen, according to her, immediately realized that Dylan was her destiny. Two weeks after that, Kristen confessed her love for her.

There is nothing better than being sure of something, because we don’t really know anything. And the only thing you can be sure of is that if you love someone,

– talked about the affair with Dylan Kristen.

Prior to Mayer, Stewart dated model Stella Maxwell. She also had an affair with Robert Pattinson, with whom she starred in the Twilight movie saga.