Kristen Stewart marries girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart, who played Princess Diana in a new biographical movie “Spencer”, marries his girlfriend Dylan Meyer. The 31-year-old actress shared the good news on the Howard Stern Show SiriusXM…

“We will get married, we will definitely do it,” Stewart said. “I wanted to be proposed to me, I formulated very clearly what I wanted, and she did it. It was really nice, she did a very good job.”

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/spillzdylz/

Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer met on the set of the film 7 years ago, but the couple was first spotted together in August 2019. In October, they officially confirmed the relationship with a kiss photo on Instagram, and now they will legalize their union.

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/spillzdylz/

As early as 2019, Stewart said she “can’t wait” to propose to Meyer. “I want to be smart about that, but I think good things happen quickly,” the actress said of her haste.

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/spillzdylz/

Kristen Stewart came out as bisexual in 2016, talking about her relationship with designer Alisha Kargile. She also had affairs with the singers Soko and St. Vincent and model Stella Maxwell. The Twilight star previously dated Robert Pattinson and director Rupert Sanders.

