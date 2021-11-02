Kristen Stewart marries screenwriter Dylan Meyer

American actress 31 years old Kristen Stewart, who gained popularity thanks to her participation in the films “Twilight” and “Spencer”, is getting married. She got engaged to a screenwriter Dylan Meyer, with which they have been together for two years.

Meyer proposed to Stewart, and the movie star agreed to marry her. The actress shared the good news in an interview with the American presenter Howard Stern…

“We are getting married, we are definitely going to do it. I really wanted to be proposed to me. I think she felt it and did it. It was so sweet, she did it very well. We are getting married, this is what is happening with us.” she said in an interview with The Howard Stern Show, according to People.

Photo: instagram.com/spillzdylz

Stewart admitted she hadn’t insisted.

“I didn’t say that I should be the one to be proposed to. Do you understand me? With two girls, you never know who has a fucking role according to gender concepts. We do not share roles and do not think that way at all. She just decided to do it. And it was so sweet, “she shared.

Stewart and Meyer started dating in August 2019. Then she was photographed in New York for a kiss. The relationship was officially announced in October 2019, when Meyer posted a black and white kiss on Instagram. Stewart and Meyer met on set seven years ago. The actress came out on Saturday Night Live four years ago.