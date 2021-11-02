Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in new film: acute social media reaction – Latest news

Kristen Stewart got the role of Princess Diana

Chilean director Pablo Larrain prepares to shoot the movie Spencer. After the adaptation of the story of Jacqueline Kennedy, he wants to show the pages of the life of Princess Diana. According to the Just Jared tabloid, he has already cast Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart, known for the films “Twilight” and “Charlie’s Angels”, for the role.

See also The best films about Elizabeth II and her family, which show life in the palace

According to preliminary data, the film will tell about several days in the life of the legendary Lady Di. The film will cover the 1990s when Diana and Prince Charles decided not to reanimate their marriage anymore.

We are used to the fact that in fairy tales a prince finds a princess, marries, and she becomes a queen. And when she refuses this title, the script of the fairy tale is turned upside down,

– shared Pablo Lorraine.

In addition, the director explained the choice of the actress for the lead role. Pablo Lorraine is convinced that it is Kristen Stewart who will be able to add mystery to the image of Princess Diana, which this tape will need so much.

Social media reaction

And this decision was by no means supported by moviegoers. On Twitter, they massively posted messages in which they say that Kristen Stewart is an unfortunate choice of director, because she will never play Lady Dee convincingly.

“There are tons of British actresses who would be perfect for this role. Princess Diana was elegant and stylish, and Kristen was far from that. They don’t even look alike,” wrote one netizen.

“Kristen as Princess Diana is a mistake in many ways,” others said.

Which actresses played Princess Diana in films

Many netizens are convinced that the project will fail. LifeStyle 24 journalists decided to recall which actresses have already reincarnated as Princess Diana.



Emma Corrin and Princess Diana in The Crown / Photo LifeStyle 24



Naomi Watts as Princess Diana / Photo IMDb



Geneve O’reilly as Diana / Photo IMDb