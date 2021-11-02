Kylie Jenner accidentally showed off her engagement ring, sparking rumors of a wedding with Travis Scott

“I wonder if they will be together after she gives birth to a child?”





Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner











The renewed relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is developing rapidly. In September of this year, the couple officially announced an imminent replenishment: the 24-year-old star confirmed that she was expecting a second child from her 30-year-old boyfriend. And now Kylie has provoked rumors of marriage with her lover.

On Tuesday, Jenner boasted on Instagram of a pair of very expensive diamond rings that Travis Scott gave her and their daughter, 3-year-old Stormy. However, keen-sighted fans saw one interesting detail: there was another ring on Kylie’s very finger, which she tried to cover with her sleeve, but to no avail.

Few fans immediately wondered: has the secret wedding of the stars already taken place? Even the sister of Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, was surprised: “Damn it! And she didn’t tell us! ”, – she commented. However, among the enthusiastic reviews, there were also those who criticized Travis Scott’s gift to his beloved and daughter, considering such an open display of wealth on the little girl’s hand as a vulgar gesture. “I wonder if they will be together after she gives birth to a child?” – one of the commentators sarcastically remarked.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner started dating in 2017, and already in 2018 their daughter Stormi was born. The celebrities parted ways in 2019 and since then have repeatedly provoked rumors of a resumption of the romance. Source E! News noted that Jenner and Scott never stopped loving each other, they just needed a little break. None of them were interested in other people, so a reunion was inevitable.