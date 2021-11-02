Lenovo to release Thinkbook Plus laptop with additional display near keyboard

Lenovo, according to Internet sources, may soon announce a very curious laptop – a model called Thinkbook Plus.

Author of numerous credible leaks, blogger Evan Blass, also known as @Evleaks, has released an image of the novelty. The main feature of the laptop will be the auxiliary display located on the lower half of the case next to the keyboard field.

On the additional screen, users are said to be able to draw using a special pen. Obviously, it will also be possible to take handwritten notes, annotate documents, etc. It is known that the size of the main display will be 17 inches diagonally. Unfortunately, there is no information about the characteristics of the auxiliary panel.

The keyboard will be devoid of the block of numeric buttons on the right side. A large touchpad will be located under it. Perhaps the main screen will support touch control.

Internet sources believe that the official presentation of the laptop will take place either closer to the New Year holidays, or as part of the January consumer electronics exhibition CES 2022.