Leonardo DiCaprio arrives in Glasgow to appeal to world leaders

Ekaterina KOVALENKO November 2 16:22

0

Photo: REUTERS / Phil Noble.

American actor and public figure Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in Glasgow at COP26. He had already been to Maryhill for a side event at the summit. It took place at the engine plant on Lochburn Road near Maryhill Road. Within the framework of the summit, group discussions, conversations by the fireplace, meetings and dinners of the two parties are held here. The activities are aimed at combating climate change.

A photo of DiCaprio in Lochburn Road appeared on the Instagram of writer and producer Paul Goodenough, founder of the charity Rewriting Extinction. Paul unveiled a picture where he poses with DiCaprio. In the photo, Leo is holding a book called The Most Important Comic Book on Earth: Stories to Save the World. A team of 300 leading environmentalists, artists, authors, actors, directors, musicians and other professionals worked on the book. They presented over 120 stories contributing to the salvation of the world.

What Leonardo DiCaprio does at COP26

Ahead of the Glasgow climate conference, Leonardo DiCaprio tweeted about climate change.

– The climate crisis is coming. # COP26 should be a turning point for protecting people and the planet. Leaders, the world is watching you and calling you to rise now. Don’t waste your time, the actor wrote.

The actor called for “decisive action to combat climate change” at COP26 to “save humanity.” In his tweet on the evening of November 1, the actor said that he supports UN Secretary General Antonio Guteris.

– I join @antonioguterres in calling on the leaders at # COP26 to take decisive action #ClimateAction, protect our future and save humanity. Now is the time for ambition, solidarity and action, ”said DiCaprio.

The actor has been fighting for a clean environment for two decades

The 46-year-old actor did not arrive at the climate summit by accident. DiCaprio is a climate change activist.

DiCaprio has been a climate and environmental activist for over 20 years. He spoke openly about environmental issues. The actor discussed climate issues before the public paid attention to these issues. In 1998, he founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which provides money and grants for conservation projects with the mission of protecting wildlife and bringing ideas to life that will improve humanity’s relationship with nature.

The actor serves on the board of various climate and environmental groups including WWF, Natural Resources Defense Council, International Fund for Animal Welfare, Pristine Seas and Oceans 5. Leonardo has participated in media campaigns and advertisements to educate people about environmental issues. In his Twitter biography, he introduced himself as "an actor and environmentalist."












