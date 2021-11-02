Lyubimov instructed to open a large vaccination center on an ongoing basis – News – the city of Ryazan on the city website RZN.info

Lyubimov instructed to open a large vaccination center on an ongoing basis

The regional authorities are planning to open a large vaccination center, which will be open on a permanent basis. In it, local residents will be able to get vaccinated against influenza, coronavirus or revaccinate. A local decision will be made within two weeks.

Governor Nikolai Lyubimov instructed to open a large vaccination center on an ongoing basis He said this on Tuesday, November 2, at a weekly meeting of the regional government.

Also in Ryazan, from November 3, a single call-center based on the quantorium will start operating. From 8 am to 8 pm, volunteers will advise people on vaccinations and medical care. There, entrepreneurs will be able to obtain information on measures to support small businesses, as one of the areas most affected by the pandemic.

“We are trying to do our best to break the chain of the spread of the coronavirus. This work is complex, it concerns each ministry and department. It remains a priority and must be actively pursued. I ask the heads of all structural divisions of the regional government to treat it with all attention and responsibility, – said Nikolay Lyubimov, also addressing Ryazan residents – I once again appeal to the residents of the region: get vaccinated, protect yourself and your loved ones from a dangerous infection. It’s a matter of survival for each of us! “

The Governor stressed that the situation with the coronavirus in the Ryazan region remains extremely serious.