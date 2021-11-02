Matt Damon’s daughter refuses to watch movie hits with his participation

The actor said that his heiress Isabella refuses to watch good films with his participation.

Hollywood actor Matt Damon has four daughters (and one wife, which is such a rarity in the film industry). The eldest of the heiresses of the star, 15-year-old Isabella, annoys her father somewhat by not wanting to watch his films. And the more successful the picture is, the more protest it causes in the young girl. The man himself told about this in the CBS Sunday Morning program.

“She doesn’t want to watch any films with me that she thinks might be good. She just likes to piss me off, ”said 50-year-old Matt.

Once, dad and daughter talked about the 2016 Chinese blockbuster Great Wall. The girl simply called it “The Wall”, and Damon emphasized that the name contains the word “great”.

“Dad, there was nothing great about this movie,” Matt quoted Isabella as saying. “She brings me down to earth.”

The actor added that no matter what, his family respects his work and understands how much cinema means to him.

Recall that Damon married in 2005, Argentine Luciana Barroso, who worked as a bartender. The woman gave birth to the actor three daughters, in addition, she has a girl from her first marriage, whom Matt adopted into his family.

