Mayor of Crimean Belogorsk detained while taking bribe :: Politics :: RBK

The siloviki detained the head of Yevpatoria, who became a member of the State Council of Russia



In August, Aksenov visited Belogorsk and criticized the city authorities for the situation with street cleaning and disposal of solid municipal waste. The head of the region was also not satisfied with how the improvement of the adjoining territories was carried out. “So, on the street Nizhnegorskaya, where the work should be carried out, did not find a single working person. Moreover, all turned out curbs, chopped dead wood and other debris are simply stored right in the yard, ”he said.

Ipatko took over the city administration in 2019. After serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he entered the National Academy of Environmental and Resort Construction, from which he graduated in 2010.

Then he was the manager of a number of travel companies, in 2014 – the manager of the Tulchinka-Yug company, which is engaged in the wholesale of dairy products, eggs, edible oils and fats. From 2014 to 2019 he was the director of the Belogorsk “Raykommunservice”, follows from the biography on the website of the Crimean government.

Awarded with medals for “Service to Peace”, for service in Iraq, medal “Participant of hostilities”, as well as a medal for “Reunification of Crimea with Russia.”

In September Aksenov dismissed Deputy Prime Minister of the republic Yevgeny Kabanov. A few hours later, he was detained on suspicion of fraud in the amount of 57.5 million rubles. and arrested. The funds were to be spent on the construction of a water conduit to Simferopol. Kabanov himself claims that he could “have missed the issue of pricing somewhere,” but he was not involved in the theft. Former Minister of Construction and Architecture of the region Mikhail Khramov is also involved in the case.