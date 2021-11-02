Medvedev: Russia is in the fifth phase of the coronavirus pandemic

Food crisis – worldwide

The coronavirus that caused border closures, supply chain disruptions, combined with crop failures on all continents, led to a food crisis. wrote Medvedev. Moreover, it begins to affect not only the poorest states, but also the majority of developing and developed countries.

“Food prices are growing everywhere, food inflation is accelerating,” the Security Council deputy chairman noted. At the same time, he refers to the forecasts of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to which most developed countries will return to pre-crisis indicators of their economies by the end of 2022. For developing countries (it is customary to include Russia as well) forecasts are somewhat worse – some of them will restore the level of GDP per capita no earlier than 2024, many – later.

Lockdowns are found to be effective

“Of course, no one was delighted with the quarantine measures. But they have proven to be quite effective. At the same time, we must directly admit that the tougher the lockdown regime was, the more effective was the fight against the epidemic, “Medvedev wrote. As an example, he cited China, which actually stopped the spread of coronavirus by the summer of 2020 thanks to the rigid isolation of entire regions.

However, the eastern model is not suitable for all Western countries, the ex-prime minister admitted. “Each country and its population has its own specifics, national habits, behavioral stereotypes. It is obvious that many schemes that are possible in the east do not work in Europe, ”he notes.

Herd immunity can only occur worldwide

According to Medvedev, the final victory over the coronavirus is possible only with the joint efforts of all states. “There can be no isolated immunity in a single country. Only collective immunity of a global scale is possible, which must be achieved together, ”he said.

According to the Deputy Head of the Security Council of Russia, doctors, scientists, and many recognized public organizations understand this. However, the governments of individual countries are not ready to agree with this position. Not all states are able to show the political will for international cooperation in the fight against coronavirus, the former prime minister said.

Grafting nationalism and cave logic

“National egoism, cave logic of the Cold War times, paranoid phantom fears, attempts to protect their own narrow geopolitical interests have often turned out to be much stronger than universal values,” Medvedev wrote about the behavior of individual states during the pandemic.

According to him, many of them have shown the so-called vaccine nationalism, which is expressed in the accumulation of vaccines against coronavirus, unwillingness to share them with other countries, even on a commercial basis. And such trade wars have caused many avoidable deaths across the planet.

The European Union turned out to be non-union

“COVID-19 has demonstrated that in the face of common misfortune, Europe is not at all united. In the midst of the epidemic, European countries did not even support each other, ”said the former prime minister. He recalled that Italy, where at the beginning of the pandemic there was the most difficult situation with the coronavirus, received help not at all from EU partners, but from Russia and China.

Medvedev also said that other European countries, which had not yet faced an influx of cases and a crisis in the health care system, refused to accept Italian patients. “Moreover, during customs procedures, the Czech Republic even seized masks and respirators intended for Italians,” Medvedev said.

WHO lacks mandate

One of the main problems identified during the COVID-19 pandemic, Medvedev called the crisis of confidence in the World Health Organization. According to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, WHO needs more serious powers and levers of influence on countries so that they comply with the instructions recommended by the experts.

“National governments have the right to disobey WHO recommendations or to issue decisions that sometimes contradict global ones. In this regard, it is necessary to think about giving WHO the authority to make significant mobilization decisions in the interests of the entire world community in an emergency, ”the former prime minister wrote. He sees such an expansion of powers through the UN.

Russia has a lot of work to do

Russia has been in the fifth phase of the coronavirus pandemic since the spring of 2021, Medvedev said. Governments around the world have to deal with morally controversial issues when designing responses to a pandemic. “Therefore, improving legislation in this area is a challenge to which our state has yet to find an answer,” he wrote.

In particular, he has in mind those cases when new sanitary requirements and norms are faced with rejection in society or its individual parts, contrary to the personal interests of citizens. One of these sore questions – does the state have the right to force people to get vaccinated?

“In certain situations, the public safety of the entire population is more important than respecting the rights and freedoms of an individual citizen. The protection of the majority is a fundamental principle of democracy, ”the former prime minister concludes.