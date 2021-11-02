Men are going through parting more than is commonly believed.

A new study of online support groups for people experiencing breakups suggests that men experience breakups much more emotionally than is expected of the stronger sex.

An international group of psychologists led by researchers from Lancaster University has conducted the first analysis of relationship problems based on big data (big data).

This research began as an attempt to map the most common relationship problems faced by people outside of clinics and counseling centers.

The authors of the new work note that much of what psychologists today know about relationship problems comes from research on people in couples therapy (family therapy).

But this is a fairly specific subgroup of people who have suffered from relationship problems in one way or another. They have the time, money, motivation to work on relationship problems, and access to good professionals. For most of the world’s population, which copes with psychological difficulties on their own, all these are inaccessible “benefits of civilization”.

The researchers wanted to understand what kind of relationship problems the general public is most likely to encounter, and how these problems differ between men and women.

Using natural language processing techniques, the researchers analyzed the demographic and psychological characteristics of over 184,000 people who posted their relationship problems on an anonymous online forum.

The researchers were then able to statistically identify the most common topics discussed in each post, creating a “map” of the most common relationship problems.

It turned out that most often people in a relationship are worried about communication problems. At the same time, almost every fifth person noted difficulties in discussing problems, and every eighth mentioned the problem of trust in their relationships.

The findings also revealed unexpected patterns, including key gender differences, in the discussion of the most pressing topics.

“In doing this research, we realized that this is a good opportunity to test many popular ideas about gender differences in relationships,” said lead author Dr. Ryan Boyd of Lancaster University. “For example, are men really less emotionally involved in relationships? than women, or are men simply stigmatized for sharing their feelings? “

The analysis showed that more often than not, people who talked about relationship problems mentioned emotional pain caused by the problems, rather than the problems themselves.

The most common topic of discussion was “heartache”. People often used words such as regret, breakup / separation, crying (“crying”), and broken heart.

Contrary to the expectations of scientists, the results of the study showed that men discuss “a broken heart” much more often than women. These findings indicate that the stereotype that men are less emotionally involved in relationships may be misleading.

In addition, the researchers found that men were more likely than women to seek help from other netizens on relationship issues.

Dr. Boyd noted that “traditionally, women are more likely to find relationship problems, consider psychotherapy, and seek therapy than men.” However, if we set aside social stereotypes about men (unwillingness to seek help and share their emotions), it turns out that they, like women, are interested in overcoming difficulties in their relationships.

The findings of this study are relevant to both the general public and psychologists.

Scientists believe that a better understanding of relationship problems helps to better understand when and why things go wrong in a relationship. This can potentially help couples avoid the most common setbacks on the road to success in romantic relationships.

The study authors also suggest that their findings will help normalize men’s seeking professional help. After all, this work shows how common problems in relationships are and that men are as likely as women to seek help, they just do it on condition of anonymity.

The researchers write that this work also points to important future directions for additional research. They demonstrated once again that based solely on what people write and voice on the Internet, one can get very detailed information about their social life, thoughts and feelings.

The study was published on October 23, 2021 in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships.

By the way, earlier we wrote that a break in a relationship can be predicted by posts on social networks. We also talked about how lockdown influenced the sex life of people, and that women can read minds better than men.

More news from the world of science can be found in the “Science” section of the “Watch” media platform.