Mercedes presented the next van of the future – Autoreview

Mercedes continues to adapt its vision of the future of its small-tonnage vehicles to modern realities. In 2016, the issues of convenience and delivery speed were actively raised – get a concept Vision Van with drones on board. Two years later, the vector changed to autonomous control – here’s an unmanned shuttle Urbanetic that looks like a large egg on wheels. Well, now green energy and green energy are on the trend – and here it is, a new concept: the Mercedes Sustaineer.

However, there is no shocking predecessors in this car – except that the coloring is bright. If you do not get accustomed to the details, externally – Sprinter like Sprinter. But it is in the details that the whole essence of this van lies.

It is built on the basis of an electric eSprinter and repeats it in terms of characteristics – but has a number of significant additions. The most important thing is the new concept batteries. Their capacity is not reported, but it is known that they have developed their own repair protocols, and in their manufacture, natural materials are used, extracted only from certified mines. And they are complemented by a huge solar panel in the entire roof – under favorable weather conditions, it can add a hundred additional kilometers to the run.

All plastic body parts, hidden from view, are made of recycled materials, on the steering wheel rim there is a special artificial leather. Filters are located behind the front grill and under the bottom that trap small particles around, – the van turns into a kind of vacuum cleaner for the roads.

Not forgotten and the last chips of the company, which are already serially used on large trucks of the brand. It’s about cameras instead of rear-view mirrors. The image from them is transmitted to the screens on the racks. Also, for a better view, cameras are provided in the upper part of the body, in the rear of the car, as well as additional video eyes in the cargo compartment and at the exit from it – so that you can safely enter the road.

By the way, there is a system of shelving in the body – they are completely made of recycled materials. Instead of a sliding side door, bus-type doors are used – this solution can already be ordered for serial Sprinters.

As for the rest of the solutions used in this car, then they should appear on the future small-tonnage vehicles of the company. By the way, their concept will be developed initially as electric. The company plans to make the entire fleet of its small-tonnage trucks (primarily, of course, about Europe) carbon neutral by 2039. Moreover, it is stated that by the end of next year all their production will be switched exclusively to clean energy from renewable sources.