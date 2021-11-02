Merkel: ″ We are not where we need to be ″ in climate protection | News from Germany about events in the world | DW

And about. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on world leaders at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26, COP26) in Glasgow to adopt more ambitious climate targets. “So far we are not where we should be,” she said at a plenary meeting of heads of state and government at the conference on Monday, November 1.
According to Merkel, who is quoted by AFP, the emission reduction targets set out in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement “cumulatively did not lead to what we agreed on in Paris.” At the same time, Merkel noted the successes in the fight against climate change. So, she called “very important” the agreement to end international financing of coal-fired power plants from next year, which was reached by the leaders of the G20 countries at a meeting in Rome last weekend.
CO2 pricing
Still, “government action alone” is not enough to make progress on climate protection, Merkel warned. “This is a comprehensive transformation of our lives, work and economies,” she said.
In this regard, Merkel urged a global price for carbon dioxide emissions. In her opinion, in “this decisive decade”, climate change needs to be “more ambitious at the national level, but also find global instruments that not only use taxpayers’ money, but are also economically viable.” “For me, it’s about setting a price for CO2 emissions,” Merkel explained.
Australia: a gas mask instead of classes
Tens of thousands of Australians have taken to the streets of the country demanding more vigorous action by the authorities to protect the climate. In the photo – a participant in the action on College Street in Sydney.
Berlin: “Our planet is our responsibility”
Young members of the Fridays For Future movement at a climate action in Berlin. German environmental activists are urging governments and companies to cut CO2 emissions and fight global warming more actively. The rallies were held in more than 150 cities in Germany.
Munich: ice is getting smaller
Ice on the rope activists stand on blocks of ice under a makeshift gallows in Munich during a global climate protest.
Paris: “The climate is me”
In France, about 115 thousand people took part in demonstrations and rallies, including 50 thousand in Paris. About 100 schools across the country have joined the global environmental strike.
London: “No Planets B”
Climate action is taking place across the UK. In London alone, more than 100 thousand people took part in them, including students and schoolchildren. “Planet B – No,” says one of the posters.
Kiev: “The planet is in danger”
Participants of the rally in Kiev gathered in front of the government building. Residents of other cities of Ukraine joined the action. Activists demand from the authorities to improve energy efficiency and switch to renewable energy sources.
Gdynia: “Even introverts are here”
The poster for this climate campaigner in the Polish city of Gdynia reads: “Things are so bad that even introverts are here.”
Indonesia: “Sad White Bear”
A young participant in an environmental campaign from the Indonesian island of Java painted on a poster a sad-looking polar bear sitting on a melting ice floe in the Arctic.
Philippines: the impact is already being felt
According to humanitarian organizations, the effects of climate change are already being felt in the Philippines. Coastal flooding and devastating typhoons are increasingly reported. Pictured is a climate activist in Quezon City, a suburb of the Philippine capital Manila.
Thailand: “This is our future!”
Thai schoolchildren and students as part of a global environmental strike rally outside the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Bangkok.
Bangladesh: protests in blue
Schoolchildren and students rally in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. This densely populated country with 165 million inhabitants is one of the first places on the list of states threatened by the danger associated with rising sea levels – a consequence of global warming.
Kenya: protests at the equator
“Denial is not politics!” In Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, activists are demanding decisive action from politicians to tackle climate change.
Turkey: colorful pictures
In the capital of Turkey, Ankara, not only students and schoolchildren, but also preschool children took part in a demonstration against global warming.
Cyprus: climate has no boundaries
Pupils and students, along with their parents, participate in a demonstration in Nicosia, the capital of the Republic of Cyprus. Concern about impending global warming knows no bounds – and is felt by the people of Northern Cyprus on the other side of the demarcation line.
Author: Marina Baranovskaya
