Merkel: ″ We are not where we need to be ″ in climate protection | News from Germany about events in the world | DW

And about. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on world leaders at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26, COP26) in Glasgow to adopt more ambitious climate targets. “So far we are not where we should be,” she said at a plenary meeting of heads of state and government at the conference on Monday, November 1.

According to Merkel, who is quoted by AFP, the emission reduction targets set out in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement “cumulatively did not lead to what we agreed on in Paris.” At the same time, Merkel noted the successes in the fight against climate change. So, she called “very important” the agreement to end international financing of coal-fired power plants from next year, which was reached by the leaders of the G20 countries at a meeting in Rome last weekend.

CO2 pricing

Still, “government action alone” is not enough to make progress on climate protection, Merkel warned. “This is a comprehensive transformation of our lives, work and economies,” she said.

In this regard, Merkel urged a global price for carbon dioxide emissions. In her opinion, in “this decisive decade”, climate change needs to be “more ambitious at the national level, but also find global instruments that not only use taxpayers’ money, but are also economically viable.” “For me, it’s about setting a price for CO2 emissions,” Merkel explained.

See also: