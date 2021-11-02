https://ria.ru/20211102/moldaviya-1757460425.html
Merkel and Sandu discussed issues of gas supply to Moldova
BERLIN, November 2 – RIA Novosti. And about. German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed gas supply to the republic in a telephone conversation with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, official representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers Steffen Seibert said. The parties also discussed the settlement of the Transnistrian conflict. “The Chancellor assured that the federal government will continue to support the pro-European course towards reforms in the Republic of Moldova,” he added.
