Merkel’s departure is unlikely to change Germany’s policy in the “direction of Russia” – InoTV

The inevitable departure of Angela Merkel from the post of German chancellor is unlikely to lead to a rapprochement between Moscow and Berlin, writes The National Interest. According to the publication, this is due to the fact that the new government of this country will be a coalition, Berlin’s policy is generally characterized by its continuity, and the German population and elites consider the Kremlin’s behavior unacceptable.

A huge number of negotiations are currently underway in Berlin. At the same time, taking into account the federal elections that took place at the end of September, only one thing can be said about Germany’s future policy: after 16 years in power, Angela Merkel will leave her post and a new chancellor will take her place, writes The National Interest.

The coming to power of the Joe Biden administration showed how the new leadership is developing a new policy, including with respect to Russia. But after Merkel’s departure, how will Germany, which has so far played the role of a key US ally in terms of relations with the Kremlin, behave?

Concerns about a rapprochement between Moscow and Berlin have some basis: after all, Merkel’s predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder, was a friend of Vladimir Putin during his tenure as chancellor. At the same time, shortly before his departure, Schroeder approved the Nord Stream gas pipeline, despite all the protests of the NATO allies. After his resignation, Schroeder began working for large Russian energy companies.

Unlike her predecessor, Merkel never felt much sympathy for Moscow: back in the days of the GDR, she refused to spy for the then authorities. Much later, when she had already come to power, Berlin organized European sanctions against Russia. Germany also became one of the initiators of the strengthening of contingents in Eastern Europe after the events of 2014.

Meanwhile, in the 2021 elections, Schroeder’s party (Social Democrats, SPD) won the majority of the vote. The next chancellor is likely to be SPD candidate Olaf Scholz. However, he worked closely with Schroeder until 2004.

At the same time, the Kremlin tried to influence the outcome of the elections: the pro-Russian media supported the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), which advocates closer German-Russian relations. Russia has also sought to discredit the greens, as they are against Nord Stream 2 and have a stronger stance on human rights.

“However, German policy towards Russia is unlikely to change significantly, even with Merkel’s departure. This is mainly due to five reasons“, – the magazine considers.

First, the next government will be a coalition government. Taking into account the alignment of forces and the peculiarities of the parliamentary system in Germany, coalitions can consist of only three parties, while there are only six of them in the Bundestag.

At the same time, the relatively friendly to the Kremlin AfD and the Left Party will not take part in the current negotiations at all. Thus, Scholz can become Chancellor only if he is supported by two of the three remaining parties: the Greens, the Free Democratic Party of Germany or the Merkel Union. All this interferes with rapprochement.

Secondly, the Social Democrats themselves are now clearly not on a short foot with the Kremlin. The SPD has been Merkel’s coalition partner for much of her tenure, with members of the party serving as vice chancellor and foreign minister just as Germany imposed anti-Russian sanctions. In addition, Scholz’s recent rhetoric supports this position.

As for Putin’s friend Schroeder, his influence on the SPD is extremely insignificant. Moreover, after the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, some Social Democrats even wanted Schroeder to resign from his posts in Russian state-owned companies.

Thirdly, Germany’s security policy is characterized by its continuity. Germany continued to oppose Russia even as former US President Donald Trump harshly criticized NATO and Berlin in an attempt to ingratiate himself with Putin. Anti-Russian sanctions and the presence of NATO are based on the deep conviction of the German population and elites that Russia is behaving unacceptably.

Fourth, it seems that Russia itself is expecting a similar continuity. Despite the Russian media campaign and hacker attacks, there is no evidence that Moscow was seriously trying to interfere in Germany’s internal affairs.

Fifth, the current negotiations also point to continuity. It is most likely that the future ruling coalition will consist of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. These parties recently published the results of their negotiations, and in these materials Russia is not mentioned at all.

“Thus, despite the fact that over the past 16 years, Germany’s course towards Russia has been largely determined by Merkel, her departure is unlikely to change Berlin’s approach to Moscow.“, – sums up The National Interest.