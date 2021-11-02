Military medics against COVID. The most relevant information about COVID on November 2 :: Society :: RBC

Doctors from the Ministry of Defense are being transferred to the Tula region, the Gamaleya Center has begun testing a new vaccine, disputes about QR codes of foreigners. The most relevant information about the pandemic is in the RBC review

Coronavirus Russia Moscow Peace 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died Source: JHU, federal and regional virus headquarters

Situation in Russia

In the country, 39,008 new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day, the operational headquarters said. The total number of infected is more than 8.5 million. In total, more than 7.3 million people have recovered. More than 240 thousand died. 1178 deaths were recorded per day, this is a new record.

How the number of new cases of Covid-19 infection in Russia is changing Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

In Crimea, record incidence rates have been recorded for 31 days in a row, 732 cases of infection were detected per day. The incidence in the region has been steadily growing for a month and a half.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu instructed to send more than 100 military doctors to the Tula region to help in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Foreign tourists and tour operators began to cancel tours to Russia with arrivals for the coming dates, ATOR reported. The reason for this was the lockdown and the lack of understanding of when the restrictions in the country will be lifted.

The Novgorod region was the first of the regions to extend non-working days for another week, starting from November 8. The head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that it may take more time than nine days from October 30 to November 7 to achieve the effect of the non-working days and other restrictions introduced in Russia.

The Gamaleya Center has begun preclinical trials of a new COVID-19 vaccine. The technology of virus-like particles, different from “Sputnik”, was used in the creation, which do not contain the genetic material of the pathogen virus, but mimic it, forcing the body to give an immune response.

The share of Russians infected with coronavirus infection among those who have completed the full course of vaccination ranges from 2 to 5%, Rospotrebnadzor calculated. No more than 0.25% of citizens who have previously had COVID-19 fall ill again.

The vast majority of doctors say that against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, they feel fatigue and signs of burnout, a Doctor’s Handbook survey showed. Less than half of them feel support from their superiors. 68.3% of health workers from the “red zones” and almost the same number from the “green” admitted that they often hear from the management the phrase: “If you do not like it, quit.”

The authorities of the Leningrad region announced that they decided to open access to museums and theaters for tourists with QR codes received after being vaccinated with a foreign vaccine. However, Rospotrebnadzor said that the admission of tourists with foreign QR codes was not coordinated.

Citizens of foreign countries during non-working days from October 30 to November 7 will be admitted to theaters and museums belonging to the Ministry of Culture, upon presentation of a negative PCR test, the ministry said.

The authorities of Sevastopol have canceled checkpoints at the entrances and exits from the city, where QR codes were checked.

The effectiveness of non-working days introduced in Russia due to the deteriorating situation with the spread of coronavirus will depend on the attitude of the population and the practical application of existing anti-epidemic measures, said Melita Vujnovich, representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia.

How are non-working days in different regions of Russia. The main thing



How the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Russia is changing Daily data of the operational headquarters Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

Russian laboratories offer several options for tests for antibodies to the causative agent of COVID-19. Which one should be chosen, in which cases what is needed and why it is not necessary to compare tests from different laboratories – read the RBC material.

The rate of spread of coronavirus in Russia Weekly growth rates of new cases,%. Week to week comparison.

We are considering the period from the beginning of May 2020, when the number of daily tests for coronavirus exceeded 200 thousand. Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

The spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 in the regions of Russia Number of confirmed cases of infection Source: Federal and regional headquarters for the fight against the virus Data for Russia i

Situation in the world

According to WHO, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has exceeded 245.3 million people, of which more than 4.9 million have died.

The leader in the number of confirmed cases remains the United States, where more than 45.4 million infected were detected. India is in second place (over 34.2 million), in third place is Brazil (over 21.7 million), in fourth place is Great Britain (over 8.9 million), in fifth place is Russia. Over 7.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Turkey, over 6.9 million in France.