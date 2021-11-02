Ministry of Education and Science allowed universities to conduct sessions remotely – Society

MOSCOW, November 2. / TASS /. Russian universities can extend the distance learning format or self-study of students after November 8, as well as organize the delivery of sessions by students remotely, according to the website of the Ministry of Education and Science on Tuesday.

“An order has been issued on the activities of institutions subordinate to the Ministry of Education and Science of Russia, taking into account the epidemiological situation. From November 8, 2021, universities and scientific organizations have the right to continue to conduct training in the form of independent work or in a remote format using remote technologies,” the message says.

In addition, Russian higher education institutions can conduct sessions in a distance format.

When introducing self-study, universities should provide students with methodological support and warn them about the volume of work three days in advance. It is also necessary to monitor the progress in mastering the program in order to maintain the quality of education. “Universities should ensure uninterrupted access of students to the electronic information and educational environment and control the quality of distance learning technologies,” the message says.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science issued an order according to which universities had the right to provide for the training of students in the form of independent work or using distance technologies during non-working days.