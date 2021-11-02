Ministry of Internal Affairs offered to take fingerprints from labor migrants

20

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Fingerprints may be collected from labor migrants arriving in Russia. The corresponding bill was developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with other law enforcement agencies, it was published on the federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts. Earlier, the media reported that the chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, initiated the introduction of compulsory genomic registration for people coming to work from the countries of the former USSR. In recent years, the department has repeatedly come up with such an idea. including when applying for a patent or when obtaining a work permit, “the document says. Moreover, if now the amended clause contains exceptions (for highly qualified specialists and employees of foreign companies), then they are not in the proposed edition. , the project proposes to collect fingerprint information from those acquiring Russian citizenship and those who arrive in the country for a period of more than 90 days.

Society, Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia), Russia

15:54 11/02/2021 (updated: 16:26 02.11.2021)

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Fingerprints may be collected from labor migrants arriving in Russia. The corresponding bill was developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with other law enforcement agencies, it was published on the federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts.
Earlier in the media it was reported that the chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, came up with an initiative to introduce compulsory genomic registration for people coming to work from the countries of the former USSR. In recent years, the department has come up with this idea more than once.
“Direction for storage in the fingerprint array of the internal affairs bodies is subject to fingerprinting information <...> about foreign citizens and stateless persons who arrived in the Russian Federation for the purpose of employment, including when applying for a patent or when obtaining a permit to work, “the document says.

At the same time, if now the amended clause contains exceptions (for highly qualified specialists and employees of foreign companies), then in the proposed edition there are none.

In addition, the project proposes collecting fingerprint information from those acquiring Russian citizenship and those who arrive in the country for more than 90 days.

